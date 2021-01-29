Liverpool's £1.3m signing wanted by Championship club

Sepp van den Berg has not made his breakthrough at Liverpool yet.

The young central defender moved to the club in 2019, as the Reds paid an initial £1.3m to bring him in from Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

Since then, he has made just four senior appearances for the club, one in the FA Cup and three in the EFL Cup.

He has been a fixture of the Under-23 side, playing 22 times, but it now seems that he could be given the chance to go on loan to play regularly.

Football Insider reports that Championship side Preston North End are leading the chase to snap him up as they look to bolster their squad.

The Netherlands U19 international has been told by Liverpool that he can go on loan, and North End are ahead of a number of other Championship clubs, along with European sides, in this transfer window.

Preston are said to believe that van den Berg could make an instant impact in the second-tier.

This would make sense.

Liverpool have had a number of injury problems in the centre of defence but they have not called on van den Berg to help out.

That is a bad sign and suggests that he is not yet deemed ready to play first-team football under Jurgen Klopp.

Thus, a loan move is a logical one, and would give him the chance to get some regular minutes under his belt.

Then perhaps he can fight for a spot in defence next season.

