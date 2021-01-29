Of all the strange goings on in the world of Mesut Ozil, his new shirt number at Fenerbahce is probably among the least baffling.

The playmaker's demise at Arsenal has seen him join the Turkish outfit and he will don the 67 jersey.

The World Cup winner was no doubt so desperate to get out of north London that he'd have worn a bin bag if it meant never having to see another of Mikel Arteta's teamsheets.

At any rate, there is in fact method in the madness as Ozil selected the number for a reason.

But not all random shirt numbers have such logic behind them. Some are picked for superstitious reasons and others, like the famous number 7 at Manchester United, incomers want to avoid like the plague.

Let's take a look at some of the most famous examples and what possessed the players in question to opt for that particular shirt.

Mesut Ozil (67) - Fenerbahce

The debate will rage on about where Ozil ranks among Arsenal's great number 10s, but in Turkey he has made a nod to his heritage by picking '67' - that's the first two numbers of the postcode of his family's hometown of Zonguldak in Turkey.

Edgar Davids (1) - Barnet

OK, so the weirdest thing about this is of course that Edgar Davids was playing for Barnet in the first place. But in the number ONE?! The distinctive Dutchman wanted to set a trend for midfielders to wear the goalkeeper's number. Things were to get even wackier when he was sent off three times in six games for the Bees.

Gianluigi Buffon (88) - Parma

Buffon wanted to have '00' but was told he wasn't allowed it - so he changed to 88. Nonsensical, but the lucky omen earned him a then-record move for a goalkeeper to Juventus.

William Gallas (10) - Arsenal

The centre-back wore the number 10 shirt at Arsenal because Alexander Hleb reportedly wanted the number 13. As for the number 10, nobody had been allowed to grace the jersey since Dennis Bergkamp. One remains a Gunners legend, the other ended up playing for Tottenham.

Morgan Schneiderlin (2) - Everton

I'm sorry, but this is just unacceptable. "I wanted to give the kit man a rest after putting Schneiderlin on the back," the *central midfielder* joked. "They wouldn't want a big number after that." In fairness, most of the squad numbers were already taken and one of the only other options was 13, which he wanted to avoid due to superstition.

Wilfried Bony (2) - Swansea

This was just as infuriating than Schneiderlin, but Bony wanted to wear a full-back's number because... it was his second time playing for Swansea and it would remind him to achieve even more. Still unacceptable.

Nicklas Bendtner (52) - Arsenal

"I chose to move to 52 because it’s a special number to me personally," Bendtner explained. "I hope that it brings me good luck for the new season." Spoiler: It didn't really. He also had to pay fans back who had already got his original number, 26, printed on their shirts.

Ronaldinho (80) - AC Milan

Ronaldinho wanted to play as a number 10 at Milan, but Clarence Seedorf already had that shirt. Instead, the Brazilian picked the year of his birth.

Neymar (360) - Santos

Neymar had begun to whip up a storm at Santos before joining Barcelona and inevitably, his 360 shirt was part of a commercial deal.

Steve Sidwell (9) - Chelsea

When you hear of Chelsea's number nine curse, remember this was part of it. It was Jose Mourinho's decision to hand Sidwell the unconventional number and it was never explained to him why.

News Now - Sport News