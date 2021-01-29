Fantasy Football: The top five captain choices for your team in GW21

Following an action-packed GW20, which saw Manchester City, West Ham, Arsenal and Liverpool all pull off impressive wins, we look ahead to GW21 before Saturday's 11am deadline.

This week brings a lot of potential for points, with strong fixtures for the likes of Man City and Everton. 2.7m people captained Bruno Fernandes in GW20, who drew a blank against Sheffield United, and so this week's captain choice is even more important for those who feel like they missed out in the last round of fixtures.

Nonetheless, we run through five of the best options to be your captain in GW21, and take a deeper look at the players that we believe will get you the most points this week...

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City (£11.5m)

As mentioned last week, Manchester City have a very favourable run of fixtures coming up. Last week they thrashed a poor West Brom side 5-0, with Raheem Sterling grabbing a goal and an assist. City are now unbeaten in their last 18 games in all competitions and are top of the league.

Without the injured De Bruyne, City and Sterling still managed to produce chances to score goals. Sterling now has 22 FPL points in his last three game weeks, with a tally of 12 goal contributions for the season.

They will face bottom-placed Sheffield United at home, who remarkably shocked Man United by beating them 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this week.

However they have still been poor all season and City are expected to dominate Chris Wilder's side, with Sterling undoubtedly involved in the action.

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur (£9.8m)

FPL's second highest scoring midfielder (141 points), Heung-Min Son, travels to face a Brighton side who haven't won at home in the league all season. Spurs are currently sixth in the table and need this win to jump into the top four.

While Son hasn't replicated the same form that he showed at the beginning of the season, Spurs will be more reliant on his goal contributions now that Harry Kane has been ruled out with injury. He was replaced at half time against Liverpool on Thursday, injuring both of his ankles.

Son has 12 goals and six assists to his name this season, and still has three goal contributions in his last four games. He could be a great captain option this week against a relegation-threatened Brighton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton (£7.6m)

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a differential captain option for GW21. Many FPL owners have dropped the England international, after he has failed to score in his last seven games. He was in scorching hot form at the start of the season, and still has 11 goals and four assists to his name.

Everton drew against a good Leicester side in mid-week and are 7th in the table with two games in hand. They have only lost one league in their last eight and will host a struggling Newcastle side this weekend.

Newcastle have lost their last six games in a row and are winless in their last 11 games in all competitions. They have also only kept one clean sheet in their last 12 outings, so if there is a match that Calvert-Lewin will get back to scoring ways, it surely has to be this one.

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United (£11.4m)

After suffering a shock 2-1 loss to bottom-placed Sheffield United on Wednesday, Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes will be more determined than ever to regain their place at the summit of the Premier League table.

After 2.7m FPL managers backed him as captain for GW20, Fernandes drew a blank and now only has one assist in his last four games. However, his 11 goals and nine assists and 142 FPL points this season suggest that he will jump right back into form.

Although United face a difficult game against a revived Arsenal side, Fernandes can get back on the score sheet and FPL managers should not act hastily in response to his slight dip in performances.

Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace (£7.2m)

Crystal Palace's star man Wilfried Zaha is coming back into form, and scored a great goal during their loss to West Ham on Tuesday evening. Zaha now has nine goals and three assists this season but has struggled for consistency over the last couple of months.

Palace have only won one game in their last 10 in all competitions, and Roy Hodgson will be hoping his team to get back to winning ways against Wolves on Saturday.

Wolves are also suffering a poor run of form, winless in their last seven Premier League matches. Their 0-0 draw against Chelsea in midweek was their first clean sheet in 13 league games, but Zaha will be confident of being difference for The Eagles.

