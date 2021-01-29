Newcastle eyeing deadline-beating swoop for £7.2m-rated PL man

Hamza Choudhury has been something of a victim of Leicester City’s success this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ team are currently third in the Premier League table, just two points behind leaders Manchester City, though they have played a game more.

The likes of Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, and Wilfried Ndidi are the go-to picks in midfield as the Foxes look to further their title challenge and their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League.

It has left Choudhury largely out in the cold, as the 23-year-old has made just six league appearances this season.

Only one of those has been a start, against Crystal Palace, and he has been limited to playing mostly in the Europa League.

And it now appears that he could be set to depart the club in the coming days.

With the transfer deadline looming, The Athletic reports that Newcastle United are interested in taking Choudhury on loan.

The report claims that boss Steve Bruce is keen to bolster his midfield ranks and believes that the Foxes man could be an ideal acquisition.

Newcastle want to do a loan deal with the option to buy him in the summer, as Bruce simply doesn’t have the money to buy anyone permanently this month.

The club are reported to have made enquiries for a number of midfielders but they do face competition for Choudhury given rival interest from West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, and Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Newcastle need a boost.

They have been in terrible form and have not won any of their last five games; they are in danger of slipping into a relegation battle.

Bringing in a talent like Choudhury to bolster their ranks and give them the opportunity to play slightly differently would be a huge win for Bruce, particularly if they can do it relatively cheaply.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

The former England U21 international is valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt and he has made a total of 60 appearances for the Foxes.

Per WhoScored, in 20 appearances last season, he averaged 0.9 tackles per game, 1.2 interceptions, and a pass completion rate of 86.1%.

This is a clever, astute defensive-minded midfielder and he would be a fine signing for the Magpies.

News Now - Sport News