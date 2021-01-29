Hammers insider confirms Moyes' fingerprints are all over pending move

West Ham United are closing in on a deal to sign Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester United attacking midfielder will arrive on loan for the remainder of the season and the player himself has confirmed the move.

Adding to his Instagram story, he confirmed that he is London-bound and is set to sign for the club over the next couple of days.

He will become the club’s second signing of the month after the acquisition of young defender Frederik Alves.

It brings an end to a lengthy spell at Old Trafford for Lingard, who made his debut back in 2014.

And Ex West Ham United Employee has now confirmed that David Moyes has his fingerprints all over the deal to bring him in.

The famous Hammers insider was asked whether the player was more of a David Sullivan signing, or a Moyes one.

And he replied: “Moyes. He liked him from his previous spell with him at Man U.”

Lingard did work with Moyes during his time at Old Trafford but he did not play a senior game under him, instead going out on loan to Birmingham City and then Brighton & Hove Albion.

Moyes is also attempting to sign a striker in this transfer window after Sebastien Haller left the club to join Ajax, but it remains to be seen if he will get one in before Monday.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says…

This is going to be a huge boost to Moyes.

He has previously spoken of his desire to revamp the club’s scouting department but it appears that, for now, he is being given the chance to pick and choose the players he desires.

Lingard was one of those, and now Sullivan and David Gold have delivered by bringing him in.

They had to pay to do it, too, as they made Said Benrahma’s loan deal permanent, so they have well and truly put their money where their mouths are.

A deal for a striker would cap the window off; sources have confirmed to GMS that Moyes would still like to sign one.

The clock is ticking on that but, for now, Irons fans can have no complaints.

