The Premier League season is already at the halfway mark.

Whether it's the effect of games taking place behind closed doors, or simply everyone in the country collectively losing their minds, it's been one of the wackiest campaigns to date.

Somehow, it's still left us with Manchester City top of the table going into the weekend's fixtures (correct as of 29 January).

Their position is hardly unassailable, with Manchester United, Leicester City and Liverpool all within four points of Pep Guardiola's side.

But we're not here to talk about team performances.

The campaign has also played witness to some brilliant individual displays from the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

In fact, by and large, it's been the usual suspects who have been dominating the division - with a few exceptions.

We could trawl through endless metrics to judge the stars of the season so far, but there are few better ways to measure their impact than by taking a look at WhoScored's stats.

The data whizzes allow us to see an XI of the standout performers in each position this term and there are a couple of surprises in there.

Jurgen Klopp might be alarmed to see that none of his Liverpool players have been excelling above their peers. There were times last season when the entire XI could have been made up of the champions' talismen, but it's testament to how far they've fallen that such a feat is no longer the case.

Instead, United boast two entries - Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka - and City two: Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo.

Let's take a look at the XI in its entirety:

Grealish is the highest-ranked player on 7.9, with Kane following close behind him.

With the Spurs striker expected to be out for up to six weeks per some reports, Jose Mourinho is set to lose the most accomplished forward in the league this season and only time will tell what impact that has on his side's top four hopes.

Meanwhile, the Carlo Ancelotti revolution at Everton has steered Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez in, to be joined by the likes of Chelsea's Kurt Zouma and Burnley's Nick Pope.

There's plenty of time between now and May for the XI to change, but we're already getting a feel for who is making the difference this season.

