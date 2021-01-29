Wolves' £16m flop nearing January exit

Patrick Cutrone is a player who has struggled during his time at Wolves.

Signed for £16m from AC Milan back in 2019, he has not made any sort of impact at Molineux.

He has made just 28 appearances for the club since his arrival, scoring three goals and laying on four assists, and he went on loan to Fiorentina in the 2019/20 campaign.

He returned for the 20/21 season, but he has recently returned to Wolves, playing a total of 23 minutes in the defeats to Everton and West Bromwich Albion, while he sat on the bench against Chelsea.

And it now seems he is closing in on another move, as he looks to finally get some minutes under his belt.

Sport Witness carries a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, claiming that he is getting closer to a loan move to Udinese.

The Italian club have already signed Fernando Llorente this week and they are looking to further bolster their frontline with Cutrone’s signing.

It is not clear if the deal will be permanent or a loan, but the report states Wolves could contribute to the deal in order to get it over the line.

That may suggest that they will be paying some of his wages, hinting that it is likely to be a loan instead of a transfer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

One has to wonder why exactly Wolves signed Cutrone.

He arrived in the same transfer window as Raul Jimenez so maybe the plan was to pair the two up but the Mexico international is very clearly a superior player.

Now that he is injured, though, one had to think that Cutrone was set to be given a chance to lead the line, with the only other option being the 18-year-old Fabio Silva.

That hasn’t happened, though, and it is a damning indictment on the ability of the player.

Nuno Espirito Santo clearly doesn’t see anything in him – his goal record has perhaps played a part in that – and a permanent deal might be for the best for everyone involved.

Wolves can wash their hands of him and potentially receive a fee too.

