The Premier League plays host to some of the best managers in the world.

Many football fans would argue that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are the best coaches in the sport full stop, winning the last three Premier League titles with more than 95 points each time.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa and Jose Mourinho might not be challenging for England's throne right now, but their status in the beautiful game is revered for good reason.

World-class Premier League coaches

And although the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta still have a long way to go to reach their world-class status, make no mistake that they're amongst the finest in Europe.

But the Premier League received its latest world-class coach earlier this week when Chelsea sought to replace Frank Lampard with former Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel.

The German coach is world-renowned for his intricate and intelligent brand of football, potentially offering the key to earning Chelsea their first Premier League title in almost half a decade.

Tuchel, Klopp and more

However, regardless of whether Tuchel can start knocking on the doors of Klopp and Guardiola, his arrival does nothing but prove that the Premier League is a magnet for top, top managers.

And that couldn't be clearer than when the head coaches in England's top-flight are compared to the other head coaches around the world who are considered to be the best in the sport.

Now, given the manifold variables ranging from different leagues and styles of football, it's ultimately impossible to rank managers from best to worst with complete objectivity.

Top 100 managers in the world

But there's good reason to think that clubelo.com comes as close as possible, using their complex algorithm, which you can learn about here, to rank the best managers who are currently active.

That doesn't necessarily mean that they have to be occupying a job right now, rather that they've been employed in the last four years, so the likes of Massimiliano Allegri and Rafael Benitez do indeed feature.

But disclaimers aside, we thought it would be fascinating to shine a light on what the statistics consider to be the top 100 active football managers in the game today - check them out:

Guardiola takes gold medal

Give or take Ralf Rangnick bizarrely finishing as high as fifth, I think it's pretty hard to argue with the selections at the top end of the list with Guardiola seeming like the obvious candidate for victory.

Say what you like about the spending of the clubs that he manages, but his trophy record at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City since 2008 is the stuff of legend.

Mourinho can expect his podium place to slide in the years to come, Klopp will only climb the rungs if Liverpool add to their silverware and Simeone deserves so much credit for the work he's done for Atletico Marid.

But like we say, there's no perfect way of judging managers and Chelsea snatching the 14th best coach on the list could soon prove to be inspired. That being said, even the best of the best can't always outrun the sack...

