Rangers in talks to seal January move ahead of schedule

Rangers have been busy in the January transfer window.

The club are making attempts to further bolster a squad that looks to be cruising to the Scottish Premiership title.

They are currently a staggering 23 points clear of their Old Firm rivals, although Neil Lennon’s side do have three games in hand.

Still, even if Celtic win all three, Steven Gerrard’s side will still be 14 points clear, and given their form, one has to imagine that bridging the gap, at this point, is next to impossible.

Rangers haven’t lost yet this season and they are clearly getting their ducks in a row when it comes to their January business.

They have already agreed pre-contract terms with Bournemouth’s Jack Simpson, per The Athletic, along with Aberdeen midfielder Scott Wright, who is also set to join in the summer. Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has also struck an agreement.

But they report that talks are now underway in order to bring Wright to the club this month.

Any deal would involve Rangers paying a small fee and Rangers are keen to get it over the line, though they are said to be “relaxed” about the possibility of him not arriving until the summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is just good sense.

Bringing in a player like Wright in January would give him the chance to properly bed in at Ibrox, and potentially learn Gerrard’s way of playing while also picking up a league winner’s medal.

Wright is primarily an attacking midfielder but he can also play on the left wing, and his versatility is sure to be prized by the ex-Liverpool icon.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

He does remain a key member of Aberdeen’s squad, playing 16 times in the Premiership and scoring two goals and laying on two assists.

With his contract expiring in the summer, though, he is valued at £540,000 by Transfermarkt and Aberdeen would surely rather receive that now than see him leave for nothing in the summer.

Rangers should get this done.

News Now - Sport News