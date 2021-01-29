Fantasy Football: Four Harry Kane replacements you should consider

Over 40% of FPL managers were dealt a huge blow on Thursday evening, after Tottenham striker Harry Kane got injured and was replaced at half-time during their 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Manager Jose Mourinho said that he could be out for "a few weeks" after injuring both ankles.

He hurt his right ankle in an early tackle with Thiago Alcantara but was able to play on. He then injured his left ankle after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Jordan Henderson.

So, with Kane likely to miss the next few game week's it could be worth replacing him in your Fantasy Football team ahead of GW21, to save yourself from losing valuable points.

Here we take a look at four replacements that could fill his boots in your team...

Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal (£8.3m)

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette could be a great option to replace Harry Kane. In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has missed the Gunners' last couple of games, he has really stepped up alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

He now has eight league goals this season, including one against Southampton on Tuesday. Five goals and an assist in his last five matches show that he has the potential to produce large attacking returns in the next few game weeks.

However, first they may face Manchester United, who have been exemplary away from home this season. A loss against Sheffield United in mid-week could derail their run of good form, though.

Beyond thart, Wolves (A), Aston Villa (A) and Leeds (H) are all games Lacazette could have a positive impact in.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton (£7.6m)

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the second most brought in player ahead of GW21, despite having not scored for seven game weeks. Three assists in that period has eased the pressure on the young forward, but he is struggling to replicate the form he had at the start of the season.

That being said, he faces a leaky Newcastle defence in GW21, who have kept one clean sheet in their last 12 matches in all competitions. They have also lost their last six games on the trot as the pressure mounts on the shoulders of Steve Bruce.

If there is a game for Calvert-Lewin to return to scoring form in, it would be this one. Not to mention facing Leeds (A) in GW22 and Fulham (H) in GW24, two sides who have had their own defensive issues this season.

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa (£6.2m)

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has struggled over the last couple of months to provide attacking returns for his team. He failed to score for nine consecutive game week's but now has two goals in his last two matches.

Villa are in fine form this season and will face a Southampton side that have won only one game in their last seven in the Premier League. Villa have a great attacking presence and have only failed to score in a league game three times this season.

If Watkins can continue this goal-scoring form, that he has shown over the last two game weeks, then for £6.2m he would be a great replacement for the injured Kane.

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool (£9.3m)

Liverpool's 3-1 win over Tottenham on Thursday called an end to their unsavoury run of form that saw them only win one game in seven in all competitions. Despite Firmino's lack of goals this season, the Brazilian pinched one in mid-week to get back on track.

When Liverpool's attack is firing, Firmino is usually is on the score sheet or assisting. Thursday's performance looked similar to the performances that won them the league title last season.

The Brazilian now has six goals and three assists this season and if he plays like he did on Thursday over the next few game weeks, then he could be a nice replacement for Kane.

He is the least owned player on this list (5.4% ownership) but does come at the most expensive price.

News Now - Sport News