Liverpool's horrid run of form came finally to an end on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side delivered their finest performance in months to defeat Jose Mourinho's Tottenham 3-1.

Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane netted the goals for the Reds in north London.

The team's stellar performance also handed summer signing Thiago Alcantara his first taste of victory in the Premier League when named in the starting XI.

As a result of Liverpool's poor record prior to Thursday night's win, many were beginning to question whether the Spaniard's playing style was suited to the way Klopp's side operates.

“People made a lot of the arrival of Thiago, but a couple of people have said he really slows things down and doesn’t really play the way Liverpool play," former Reds player Didi Hamann told talkSPORT.

However, those ludicrous claims were firmly put to bed against Spurs, with Thiago one of Liverpool's star performers yet again.

He's been consistently brilliant during his short, injury-interrupted time in English football, as the below video highlights.

If you think Thiago is the problem at Liverpool, then maybe football just isn't the sport for you...

Thiago Alcantara - The Story So Far

Imagine thinking a guy who can pass the ball and dribble like that is slowing a team down, eh?

Yes, Liverpool haven't thrived as many thought they would after Thiago signing's so far, but that's through no fault of the Spaniard's.

The £43.2m-rated maestro has been immense and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for the midfielder on BT Sport.

“One hundred per cent, in certain aspects," he replied when asked if Thiago improves the Liverpool midfield, per Echo. "You see him with the ball, he’s just so easy on the eye.

"The game looks so easy for him, it comes too easy to him. He manipulates the ball as well as anybody on the planet, his range of passing is superb."

Once Klopp is able to use Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield alongside Thiago, we're going to see a Liverpool XI that will rank as one of the greatest in the club's history.

