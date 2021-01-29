Fantasy Football: Crystal Palace attacking players who can reward FPL managers

Despite Crystal Palace's poor run of form over the last couple of months, their upcoming fixtures suggest that Roy Hodgson's attacking players could actually reward FPL managers over the next few game weeks.

Their run of fixtures include; Wolves (H), Newcastle (A), Leeds (A), Burnley (H), Brighton (A) and Fulham (H).

Investing in Crystal Palace assets may provide you with good attacking returns and as cheap differential options to help boost your chances in mini-leagues.

Palace's 3-2 loss against West Ham on Tuesday suggests there are more issues defensively rather than in attack. Roy Hodgson will be relying on his goal scorers to provide for the team and FPL managers shouldn't baulk at Palace's poor form when searching for ideal differential options...

Which players and why?

Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m)

The obvious choice ahead of their favourable run of fixtures is none other than Wilfried Zaha. He is the Eagles' highest-scoring player this season with nine goals and three assists.

He scored a great goal against West Ham in mid-week but was let down by his team's poor defending in the end. The Ivorian is almost certain to start every game when he is fit and is in form ahead of their match against a Wolves side that has kept one clean sheet in their last 13 games.

Eberechi Eze (£5.8m)

Eberechi Eze is a great alternative option if you can't afford Zaha. He is only owned by 0.8% of FPL managers, which makes him a huge differential choice ahead of GW21 and beyond.

He struggled to get into the side when he first arrived from QPR in the summer but is now one of the first names on the team sheet. With two goals and three assists to his name, Eze is beginning to show why Palace were so keen to bring him to the Premier League in the first place.

He is a constant attacking threat for Roy Hodgson's side, which is why he has been rewarded with so many minutes recently. If he can focus on the finishing side of his game then FPL managers should be confident that he can produce attacking returns for them.

Andros Townsend (£5.6m)

One final choice in Crystal Palace's midfield is Andros Townsend. The 29-year-old has failed to impress in front of goal this season, scoring only one goal. However, three assists and plenty of game time suggests that he has the potential to reward FPL managers.

He could be a good, cheap bench option for you each game week but, with their run of fixtures coming up, could also be in contention for a starting place with Palace playing against teams that have struggled to shut out goals so far this season.

With only 1.8% ownership in FPL, like Eze, Townsend could be a great differential option instead of Zaha - if you're willing to take the risk.

Christian Benteke (£5.5m)

Palace's main striker is Christian Benteke, who has struggled for form over the last couple of seasons. However, now that he is playing more regularly at Palace he is beginning to put in some good performances for Hogdson.

The 30-year-old has only scored three goals this season and hasn't found the net in the last eight games. However, The Eagles have had a tough run of fixtures, and he still has two assists in his last three outings.

Against the likes of Wolves, Leeds and Newcastle, he can show doubters why he should start for the Premier League club this season.

Will you invest in The Eagles?

While it still may be a risky investment to choose Crystal Palace players ahead of GW21, due to their poor run of form, there is still potential for large attacking returns given their favourable run of fixtures.

The safest option would be their star man Wilfried Zaha, who has been a consistent, dangerous threat in the Premier League all season. However, differential options in Eze, Townsend and Benteke could prove to be worth the risk come the end of their next six matches.

If Roy Hodgson can get his team firing again, this could be a great period for FPL managers who decide to invest in Crystal Palace assets.

News Now - Sport News