Tony Cottee compares Michail Antonio to Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane

Michail Antonio has been instrumental in West Ham's unlikely surge towards the Premier League's top four in recent weeks.

David Moyes' side are just two points shy of 4th placed Liverpool after 20 league matches following a run of four consecutive victories.

The club have been left with just one recognised centre-forward following the sale of Sebastien Haller, but Antonio has embraced the responsibility of leading the line.

Antonio's return of two goals and an assist in the last three games he's started have enabled the Hammers to take maximum points, and his displays have earned him esteemed praise from Tony Cottee in the process.

Indeed, the Irons legend spoke to talkSPORT recently about Antonio's form and suggested his importance to the club mirrors that of Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane at Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

"We started off talking about how important Jamie Vardy is to Leicester. Well, Michail Antonio is that for West Ham.

“You can say the same for Harry Kane for Spurs. When you’ve got the top strikers who bang the goals in regularly – Antonio could have had four or five the other night.

“Listen if Michail gets injured then West Ham need a centre forward."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Cottee's verdict underlines Antonio's importance in east London.

The 30-year-old is one of the most reliable players at London Stadium and the standard of his performances have proven instrumental to the club's success.

West Ham have won 64% of the fixtures Antonio has started this season compared to just 50% without him, per Soccerbase. It was a similar story least season, too, as the Hammers could only muster a win percentage of 23% in Antonio's absence, which was a drop from 35% with him in the line-up.

That Kane's Transfermarkt valuation of £108m makes him the most highly-valued player in the Premier League speaks volumes about his importance to Spurs, while Vardy's return of 24 goals in 36 games during Leicester's stunning 2015/16 title win has made him one of the most iconic forwards in the division's history.

It's unlikely that Antonio will leave quite the same legacy as Kane and Vardy - valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt - but the fact he's drawn parallels with the revered duo brings his indispensable status into sharp focus.

Antonio's ability to stay fit will be a determining factor for West Ham as they aim to punch above their weight and sneak into the top six this season.

News Now - Sport News