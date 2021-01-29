Southampton have joined the race to sign Arsenal's versatile youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Maitland-Niles made his Arsenal debut way back during the 2014/15 season and while he's since gone on to make 121 appearances for the Gunners, he's not a guaranteed starter under Mikel Arteta with only five Premier League starts to his name this season.

The five-cap England international has become one of the most discussed figures in the Premier League as the January transfer deadline looms with several of Arsenal's top flight counterparts keen on taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

Indeed, Wolves have been tipped to revive their interest in Maitland-Niles from the summer, while The Athletic discussed a potential move to West Brom only yesterday.

However, Ornstein has now provided an update on his original report documenting West Brom's interest by announcing Southampton's emergence in the race to sign the 23-year-old.

Saints are light on bodies in both central midfield and full-back - their midweek Premier League defeat to Arsenal featured youngsters Ibrahima Diallo, Jake Vokins and Yan Valery in those positions - and Maitland-Niles has proved himself adept at both roles.

It's further added that Southampton have already made contact over a potential loan move, and Mikel Arteta would prefer to send him to St. Mary's instead of the Hawthorns - which would seem to relate to Ornstein's prior claims that Arsenal have doubts over loaning their player to a Baggies side with a much different style of football.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

This would be an incredibly useful signing for Southampton. Their first-team squad lacks depth and Maitland-Niles' versatility would allow him to address shortages in two key areas.

James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu are first-choice in central midfield but Ralph Hasenhuttl has no experienced back-up to support them.

Likewise, Ryan Bertrand is the club's only out-and-out left-back with a proven track record in the Premier League, while Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters are both still learning their trade on the opposite flank.

The consequences of that are already being felt - after a superb start to the season, Southampton's recent run of just one win in seven has coincided with a string of injuries and absences to key personnel.

It's important more bodies arrive to stop a solid 2020/21 campaign petering out and Maitland-Niles seems like as good a candidate as any to bolster the squad.

As well as being a versatile player with plenty of first-team experience and obvious natural pedigree, he's an athletic player with sound technique - which should make him a good fit for Hasenhuttl's pressing philosophy.

News Now - Sport News