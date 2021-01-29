Tottenham: Journalist identifies a 'massive worry' for Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Thursday evening.

Of course, there's no shame in losing to reigning Premier League champions but Spurs will be infuriated to have let the game slip away from them after a pretty bright start to the match which saw Heung-min Son's early goal narrowly ruled out for offside.

Spurs gave a solid enough account of themselves in the first half until Roberto Firmino's stoppage time goal, but Harry Kane was forced to withdraw at the interval through injury while Serge Aurier was subbed off following a heated exchange in the dressing room.

After the restart, Jose Mourinho's side managed to find the net through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's wonder-strike but otherwise failed to attempt a single effort at goal, desperately lacking creativity in Kane's absence.

Accordingly, Spurs' inability to muster up anything significant going forward was one of the subjects of debate in The Athletic's match discussion thread, with journalist James Maw labelling Spurs' overreliance on three players in attack as a "massive worry".

When a bemused Spurs supporter wrote "this team has no idea how to attack that's not Ndombele to Kane to Son", Maw replied: "Yeah, that's a massive worry - the second you take the middle part of that supply line away....nothing."

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

As fantastic as Kane and Son have been this season, it's not exactly a secret that Tottenham have become far too dependent on them to make things happen offensively, while Tanguy Ndombele is often the only player regularly supporting them.

They've scored 27 of Spurs' 34 Premier League goals this season, meaning the rest of Tottenham's entire first team squad has contributed just seven top flight strikes to the cause.

It really isn't good enough and the Liverpool clash only emphasised the problem. It was Kane who assisted Son for his chalked-off goal with a delicious through pass, but once the England skipper was removed from the action, Spurs created just one opportunity in 45 minutes.

Kane now looks set to be out of action for at least a few weeks after damaging both of his ankles against Liverpool, but perhaps Spurs and Jose Mourinho should be looking at this as a blessing in disguise.

After all, this will essentially force an issue which the Spurs boss seems to have avoided for much of the campaign - finding a way of getting his team to tick without relying on the same three players to make something happen.

Easier said than done, but Kane's such a godly talent that we often forget how strong Spurs' attacking lineup actually is. Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Gareth Bale and Son are all more than capable of scoring and creating, while there's also summer signing Carlos Vinicius and forgotten man Dele Alli.

Mourinho should have more than enough at his disposal to make something work and find new avenues of attack.

