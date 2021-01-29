Real Madrid had to wait 12 long years before winning their 10th European Cup.

Los Blancos secured trophy number nine back in 2002, but had to wait until 2014 to finally complete 'La Decima'.

The Spanish giants beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in the 2013/14 final, winning 4-1 after netting three goals in extra-time.

Sergio Ramos scored Real Madrid's equaliser in the 93rd minute to take the game beyond regulation time, a goal that will forever rank as one of the most important in the club's history.

The 34-year-old nearly always delivers when his team need him most, as he did away at Bayern Munich in the game that sent Carlo Ancelotti's team to the final.

That night in the Allianz Arena, Ramos didn't produce just one golden match-winning moment - he delivered 90 minutes of perfection in Bavaria.

The legendary defender was impeccable at the back, regularly intercepting potentially defence-splitting passes from Pep Guardiola's array of talented superstars.

His reading of the game was exemplary and in typical Ramos fashion, he significantly contributed in attack as well, scoring Real Madrid's first two goals of their memorable 4-0 win.

The centre-back's emphatic headers in the first 20 minutes of action effectively ended the game as a contest, but that doesn't make his individual highlights any less impressive.

Take a look for yourself below.

Ramos vs Bayern in 2014

It's simply the greatest performance by a defender in the history of Europe's top-tier competition.

At his best, Ramos really is just phenomenal to watch and it's about time his contribution to Real Madrid's Champions League triumph in 2013/14 is lauded as much as Cristiano Ronaldo's

The Portuguese superstar famously scored a record-breaking 17 goals during that European campaign and two of those strikes came in the 4-0 win against Bayern.

Ronaldo was magnificent, but so was Ramos and the pair deserve equal praise for their superhuman efforts that secured 'La Decima' for Real Madrid.

