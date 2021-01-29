No Manchester United forward has scored more Premier League goals than Marcus Rashford this season but his return of seven still isn't enough for the club's coaches - according to ESPN.

It's being reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is giving the England star additional finishing lessons amid concerns that he's become too predictable in front of goal by relying on his favoured technique of attempting to blast the ball past the keeper.

Rashford's shooting accuracy in the Premier League is actually superior to Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah's but nonetheless, Solskjaer wants the 23-year-old to develop a greater variety of finishes

That means additional work on the training pitch for Rashford, despite a healthy return of seven Premier League goals during a season in which he's more frequently lined up as a winger than a central striker.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Reliable finishing is one of the few glass ceilings that's keeping Rashford just outside the elite bracket of Premier League players who can be considered truly world-class.

The versatile forward, who is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt, certainly knows where the goal is - he's already scored 82 times for United - and he's consistently shown an ability to create opportunities for others as well, with 50 Red Devils assists to his name.

But world-class forwards only need half a chance to net crucial goals and that's where Rashford's still a little lacking. He's never hit the 20-goal mark in the Premier League and one only needs to watch him closely to recognise how many prime opportunities he fails to convert.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Of course, we are talking about a 23-year-old and the optimists will argue the most important thing for Rashford is getting in the right positions. He unquestionably does that with enough regularity.

But a very thin lines separates the absolute best from the best of the rest in European football, and right now it feels like Rashford is still part of the latter camp.

If he can improve his goal tally by a handful of extra strikes a season and establish himself as the kind of goalscorer who can be relied upon to put away the big chances, it won't be long before he's recognised as a truly world-class talent.

News Now - Sport News