On this day 12 months ago, Manchester United announced the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese midfielder penned a five-and-a-half year contract with the Red Devils, bringing an end to a prolonged transfer saga.

United fans were understandably chuffed when the signing was made official due to the ridiculous goal and assist numbers Fernandes had generated in his homeland with Sporting.

But even the most optimistic Red Devils supporter would not have predicted that the 26-year-old would achieve the status of 'club legend' in just one year.

That is exactly what has happened, though. Fernandes has transformed the team from a struggling outfit into Premier League title challengers since he moved to the north of England.

In his 52 appearances in all competitions, he's scored 28 goals, assisted a further 18 and delivered countless match-winning performances.

Fernandes' personal statistics speak for themselves and the team's overall improvement can also be proved with the use of numbers.

That's because no side in the Premier League has earned more points than United since the Portuguese's arrival early last year.

Let's take a look at how the top six teams in the English top-flight during that timeframe rank, per BBC.

The PL top six since Fernandes signed for Man Utd:

6. Arsenal | Games Played: 34 | Goal Difference: +16 | Points: 56

5. Chelsea | Games Played: 34 | Goal Difference: +16 | Points: 56

4. Tottenham | Games Played: 33 | Goal Difference: +22 | Points: 58

3. Liverpool | Games Played: 34 | Goal Difference: +28 | Points: 66

2. Man City | Games Played: 33 | Goal Difference: +52 | Points: 71

1. Man Utd | Games Played: 34 | Goal Difference: +33 | Points: 72

Despite losing 2-1 to Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, United still sit top of the hypothetical Premier League table.

City have played a game less over the past 12 months, but the Red Devils' record with Fernandes as the team's talisman is still mighty impressive.

Amazingly, the Portuguese still hasn't tasted defeat in a Premier League away game and has contributed to 34 goals (19 goals, 15 assists) in as many appearances in the competition.

All of the magnificent numbers surrounding Fernandes' impact at United begs the question; is he the greatest January signing of modern times?

Well, he's certainly in the conversation for that coveted label, although Nemanja Vidic's move to the Red Devils and Virgil van Dijk's switch to Liverpool are two very strong competitors for the title.

But if Fernandes continues to galvanise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side for the foreseeable future and leads them to major trophies, he may end the debate once and for all.

News Now - Sport News