Frank Lampard was officially sacked by Chelsea on Monday morning.

The news came less than 24 hours after the Blues' 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup and left fans of the club shocked.

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level," Lampard said in a statement released on Monday evening.

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

"I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club."

The Chelsea legend is just another managerial casualty in the Roman Abramovich era and you suspect he will be far from the last.

Chelsea's ruthless owner is simply obsessed with immediate success and the Russian's attitude towards managers has cost him a fair bit of money down the years.

In fact, the sum total of the pay-offs handed to those who have been shown the exit door since 2003 now stands at a whopping £112 million, per The Sun.

However, only £2 million of that eye-watering amount of money was handed to Lampard.

That's obviously still a humungous sum of cash, but it's absolutely nothing when compared to the pay-off handed to Antonio Conte back in the summer of 2018.

Let's take a look at Abramovich's compensation bill in full...

Chelsea managers' pay-offs:

Rafael Benitez (May 2013) - None

Guus Hiddink (May 2016) - None

Frank Lampard (January 2021) - £2 million

Avram Grant (May 2008) - £5.2 million

Claudio Ranieri (May 2004) - £6 million

Carlo Ancelotti (May 2011) - £6 million

Jose Mourinho (December 2015) - £8.3 million

Roberto Di Matteo (November 2012) - £10.7 million

Andre Villas-Boas (March 2012) - £12 million

Luiz Felipe Scolari (February 2009) - £12.6 million

Jose Mourinho (December 2007) - £23.1 million

Antonio Conte (July 2018) - £26.6 million

Total - £112.5 million

Conte was paid 13 times more than Lampard in compensation by Abramovich!

The Italian may have won both the Premier League and the FA Cup during his two years at Stamford Bridge, but the disparity between the two pay-offs is still astonishing.

Scolari, Villas-Boas and Di Matteo all received eight-figures sums from the club, despite the fact not a single one of them was in charge for a whole year.

Maurizio Sarri doesn't feature on the list, as he was one of the only Chelsea managers in recent times to have departed the west London club on his own terms.

Will Thomas Tuchel do the same, or will he be another name added to Abramovich's compensation bill in the near future?

