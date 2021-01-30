“He is one of the most incredible, intelligent players in the small spaces. He is one of the best I’ve ever known."

Those are just some of the words uttered by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola when he was asked to give his opinion on David Silva.

It's praise befitting of a man who's in the conversation to be labelled the greatest foreign player the Premier League has ever seen.

There were just so many moments of magic from the silky Spaniard during his 10-year spell at City, but one in particular really stands out.

So with the Citizens' array of fleet-footed midfielders currently tormenting Premier League opposition, we've decided to relive Silva's greatest day in the sky blue shirt for this week's edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget'.

It just seems fitting, doesn't it? Although, the performance from the 35-year-old we're about to put in the spotlight is even superior to the masterclass dropped by Ilkay Gundogan in Tuesday night's 5-0 win away at West Brom.

In fact, you'll be hard-pushed to find a better all-round display produced by any member of City's current squad - and that includes Kevin De Bruyne.

The Silva masterpiece we are, of course, talking about was during the 2011/12 season, when the Spaniard put Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United to the sword.

Now, you'll certainly know what the score was from that game at Old Trafford (6-1, in case you had gone blank), but are you aware of just how good Silva was?

Frankly, it's not something that's talked about enough in the present day and that's something we're trying to change with great urgency.

At the Theatre of Dreams that chilly October afternoon, Silva was untouchable, scoring one goal and contributing an assist during his 90 masterful minutes inside one of England's footballing cathedrals.

He embodied the cliche 'poetry in motion' and his pass that teed up Edin Dzeko to make it 6-1 on the day is one of the finest ever witnessed in the Premier League - and there's no debate about that whatsoever.

Below, you can watch Silva's individual highlights from the game and they really are the perfect compliment to a Saturday morning cup of coffee.

How could the streets ever forget such an exhibition of technique and end product?

Performances from an attacking midfielder just don't come any better. Every pass from Silva had purpose and he successfully broke United's defensive line on multiple occasions.

The man nicknamed 'El Mago' is a special, special player and without him orchestrating the team's attack in 2011/12, City probably wouldn't have won their first ever Premier League title.

But luckily for Roberto Mancini, the Spaniard was all his and Silva finished that season with six goals and 17 assists to his name.

What. A. Player!

News Now - Sport News