Newcastle are really struggling at the moment.

The Magpies' form has dropped dramatically after a promising start to the campaign under Steve Bruce.

Newcastle have lost each of their last five Premier League games. They have not won in their last 11 games in all competitions.

That run has seen them slip to 16th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone.

But, despite their poor form, it's been a very quiet transfer window for Newcastle.

With just a few days of the winter transfer window left, Bruce has not made any additions to his side.

However, that could be about to change.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle have rekindled their interest in Ainsley-Maitland Niles.

Maitland-Niles, who earns £35,000k-per-week as per Spotrac, wants to leave on loan to get first-team football and bolster his chances of being selected for England's Euro 2020 squad.

Newcastle attempted to sign the 23-year-old midfielder last summer but they could not get a deal done.

Bruce's side have made contact with Arsenal to ask whether they could take Maitland-Niles on loan.

Bruce is said to be 'hopeful' that a deal can be struck.

Newcastle have competition for Maitland-Niles' signature, though.

Multiple Premier League clubs want to sign him this month, including West Brom and Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Maitland-Niles is one of the most versatile players in the Premier League.

He is capable of playing right-back, left-back and pretty much every position in midfield.

And, most importantly, he plays at a high level in all of these positions.

Due to his versatility, as well as his quality, Maitland-Niles would be a great signing for Bruce's side.

Newcastle need all the help they can get at the moment and Maitland-Niles' addition could spark a turnaround of their form.

Bruce should do everything in his power to try and persuade the Arsenal ace to choose Newcastle over the other Premier League sides that are interested.

