Liverpool are in the middle of a defensive crisis.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all currently injured, meaning Liverpool have zero first-team centre-backs available to them at the moment.

The Reds had been reluctant to strengthen at the position but Jurgen Klopp admitted they would try to sign a centre-back following Matip's injury.

"Look, I don't know. But we will try," the German said when asked if the club would strengthen at the back, per BBC.

"It is funny when you all think 'oh Liverpool will be just fine with the situation and they don't care or try'. We try but there is nothing to say until something happens.

"We will see. The situation yesterday didn't make it easier but we still try to do the right things. If that's possible, we will do it. If not, we won't."

The problem for Liverpool is that they have left their business very late.

With just a few days to go in the January transfer window, there are very few quality options that are available to sign.

So, with options limited, Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Shkodran Mustafi.

No, that is not a joke.

Both The Telegraph and Sunday World report that the Reds have not ruled out signing the German defender this January.

Wow. To say that would be a shock move is an understatement.

Mustafi, who has earned 20 caps for Germany, is out-of-favour at Arsenal. In fact, he's played just 45 minutes of Premier League football this season.

He has flopped since signing for Arsenal but he would represent a cheap option given his contract runs out in the summer.

The Daily Mail have reported that Arsenal are hoping to terminate his contract, meaning he could be available on a free transfer.

Mustafi has not impressed since signing for Arsenal, but Klopp may be able to get the best out of him.

With Liverpool's options in defence very limited, it may be a wise move to sign Mustafi if they can.

