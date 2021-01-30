Rapper 50 Cent has raised the possibility of a celebrity boxing match with former friend and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather.

The musician and Mayweather were famously close during the latter's rise to boxing superstardom. He performed live during Money's ring walk for his victory over Oscar De La Hoya in 2007. He also joined him for numerous ring entrances after this.

However, the pair's relationship has soured over the years, leading to 50 considering the opportunity to settle his differences with Mayweather inside the squared circle.

It did not take 50 long, though, to identify a potential stumbling block for the fight.

Speaking on Radio.com and V-103's The Morning Culture, via UPROXX, 50 admitted that weight could be an issue.

“I don’t think I could make weight though. I’d fight Floyd (Mayweather) if I could get down there. Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180," he said.

It does seem that 50 would hold a clear weight advantage if this fight did take place. Based on recent evidence, however, that would not be a concern for Mayweather.

The 43-year-old recently agreed to take on YouTube sensation Logan Paul inside the ring in an exhibition bout. The contest was due to occur next month, but it has now been postponed.

Paul weighed in at just under 200lbs for his grudge match with KSI in 2019, and would be expected to come in around the same mark against Mayweather. This would likely see him weighing 50lbs heavier than the former five-weight world champion.

The Mayweather vs Paul match-up was the latest example of the former thinking outside the box in order to make the most money.

His previous two fights have also come against non-boxers, as he took on the UFC's Conor McGregor in 2017 and kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa the following year.

Therefore, if a boxing match between 50 and Mayweather makes sense financially, we may well see it happen.

Both have other commitments currently, as Mayweather prepares for Paul, and 50 promotes his TV shows For Life and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

But once those are out the way, perhaps this idea can be revisited. Would it be a complete mismatch, or could 50 possibly shock a few people with his in-ring skills?

Maybe one day we will find out.

