It’s been a whirlwind week for Chelsea’s players.

Less than 24 hours after their 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup, Frank Lampard was unceremoniously sacked by the club.

The Blues legend was swiftly replaced by Thomas Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain head coach.

Tuchel began his reign with a 0-0 draw against Wolves in mid-week but will be expected to secure all three points from his second game in charge on Sunday.

The west London outfit go head-to-head against Burnley at Stamford Bridge, before making the short trip to Tottenham next Thursday.

Ahead of these fixtures, Chelsea’s players have experienced Tuchel’s innovative and slightly unusual training methods.

Chelsea’s players were photographed at Cobham playing against each other with mini footballs, rather than the standard size 5s.

The Daily Mail confirm this is a tactic employed to improve ball control.

And when the players returned to playing with a regular-sized ball, smaller goals were then used to make it more challenging for the team to score.

The Mail’s report adds that Tuchel has been known to make defenders hold tennis balls to stop shirt pulling. He also used to shape pitches into diamonds, during his time with Dortmund, in an effort to encourage diagonal runs from his forwards.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s goalkeepers were also put through their paces ahead of the Burnley clash.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga were spotted catching balls while Petr Cech, the club’s technical/performance advisor and emergency ‘keeper, barged them with a rucking shield.

Tuchel presumably wants both Mendy and Kepa to improve physically and to feel more confident when under pressure from opponents during set-pieces and crosses.

While some of the images may look a little unusual, Tuchel clearly thinks about the small details - and this has helped him to establish his status as one of Europe’s most revered coaches.

Ultimately, though, there’s only one thing that matters: and that’s getting results.

Just ask Frank Lampard.

