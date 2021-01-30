Finally, Manchester United's Premier League clash with Arsenal has some bearing on the title race again.

The two giants' respective falls haven't done justice to this once iconic fixture in recent years.

At its peak, the hostility between the two clubs was palpable every time they met.

None more so than in February 2005, an encounter which began with Roy Keane kicking off at Patrick Vieira in the tunnel.

So began the mind games, with the Frenchman then getting his revenge by scoring the opening goal.

United went on to win 4-2 at Highbury, but Arsene Wenger's men had done their very best to unsettle them.

A 19-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was a particular target. The young Portuguese prodigy was already making a name for himself in English football and Thierry Henry thought he would try and antagonise him, perhaps with the intention of undermining his confidence.

Ronaldo silences Henry

In fact, it had the opposite effect. Ronaldo was undeterred and stood his ground against the striker, before going on to score twice.

For the first, he latched onto a ball from Ryan Giggs and sliced across Manuel Almunia's goal to equalise and make it 2-2.

The teenager celebrated by shushing the crowd.

Giggs then turned provider again as Ronaldo tapped in at the far post to put United into the lead.

It wasn't the only time in his United career when he starred against the Gunners - that memorable night in the Champions League at the Emirates also springs to mind.

It was especially sweet because of his earlier encounter with Henry, though.

Arsenal and United no longer boast the same fire between them, but the stakes are still incredibly high for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men - all the more so after their shock defeat to Sheffield United in midweek.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking to make up ground of their own, so perhaps we could be in for another classic after all.

News Now - Sport News