This Sunday sees the return of the Royal Rumble as the WWE's biggest Superstars gather for what promises to be an epic evening of action.

This year's event will be unlike any other, with matches set to take place behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are still plenty of matches to look forward to, though.

Topping the bill will be the 30-man Royal Rumble match. The winner will earn themselves a title shot at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania.

The question is: who will come out on top?

Favourites

According to SkyBet, Daniel Bryan heads into the main event as the favourite. Bryan has formerly held the WWE Championship on four occasions and the World Heavyweight Championship once, and will be looking to return to the top table with a win this weekend.

Veteran superstar Edge comes in at second favourite. The Canadian wrestler famously won the Royal Rumble in 2010 when he eliminated long-time rival John Cena.

Another former winner Brock Lesnar is also firmly in the running, with his odds at 7/1. Lesnar was victorious in 2003 before going on to defeat Kurt Angle at WrestleMania.

After these three icons of the sport comes a relative rookie. Keith Lee only joined the main roster of WWE last year but has made a major impact already. Like Lesnar, Lee is at 7/1 with the bookmakers.

Making up the top five is Big E. Having largely starred as a tag team performer with The New Day in the past, Big E is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. Could he add a Royal Rumble win to his ever-impressive resume?

The next name on the list may raise a few eyebrows. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Goldberg earlier in the night for the WWE Championship. However, the bookmakers seem to think that he may well lose his title on Sunday, leading to him making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match, which he won last year. We have seen some surprise entries into the main event before. McIntyre could be the latest one to shock the WWE Universe.

We then move on to our fourth former winner Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese entertainer won the Royal Rumble just three years ago, but then lost to AJ Styles at WrestleMania. Can he repeat his heroics of 2018?

Braun Strowman is next on the list. The formidable giant made a shock return to SmackDown on Friday night, and looked in fantastic shape. He could prove to be a major threat on Sunday.

Coming in at 14/1 is AJ Styles. Remarkably, having competed for various organisations for over two decades, Styles is yet to win the Royal Rumble match. Perhaps this could be his year.

The final name in the top 10 is Bray Wyatt. 'The Fiend' is a former three-time World Champion and had some gripping feuds with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens last year. He will want to get back into the title picture with a win here.

