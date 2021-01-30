One year ago today, Manchester United completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes.

And what a signing he has been.

The Portuguese has been absolutely brilliant. He's almost single handedly transformed United into a Premier League title contending team once again.

But, is he the best transfer ever made by a Premier League club in the winter transfer window?

Some big names have moved to England's top tier in the past in January, including Patrice Evra, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Luis Suarez and Virgil van Dijk.

The BBC asked their readers to vote for the best signing ever made by a Premier League club in January.

You can view the results below...

10. Nemanja Matic | Benfica to Chelsea | (£21m, 2014) - 0%

9. Gary Cahill - Bolton Wanderers to Chelsea (£7m, 2012) - 1%

=7. Patrice Evra - Monaco to Man Utd (£5.5m, 2006) - 2%

=7. Philippe Coutinho - Inter Milan to Liverpool (£8.5m, 2013)

6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal | (£56m, 2018) - 3%

5. Seamus Coleman | Sligo Rovers to Everton | (£60,000, 2009) - 5%

4. Luis Suarez - Ajax to Liverpool (£22.7m, 2011) - 13%

3. Nemanja Vidic - Spartak Moscow to Man Utd (£7m, 2006) - 15%

2. Virgil van Dijk - Southampton to Liverpool (£75m, 2018) - 26%

1. Bruno Fernandes - Sporting Lisbon to Man Utd (£47m, 2020) - 31%

Poor Matic. He didn't get a single vote from BBC viewers.

To be fair, that's understandable given the array of quality on the list.

You know there have been some great signings made in January when Evra is only picking up 2% of the vote.

The top four is dominated by Liverpool and Manchester United players.

Vidic, signed for just £7m, just about beats Suarez to third spot.

Van Dijk has been terrific since joining Liverpool. He arrived for a massive fee but he quickly went on to prove that he was worth every penny.

But, despite his brilliance, it is Fernandes who has been voted as the best Premier League signing ever in the January transfer window.

Every United fan would have had high hopes when Fernandes signed for the club exactly a year ago.

But no one would have predicted that he would have the impact that he has had.

1 of 30 Can you name this famous football stadium? London Stadium Red Bull Arena Etihad Stadium Estadio do Dragao

News Now - Sport News