The Undertaker caused a stir earlier this month when he described WWE's current product as 'soft'.

Naturally, plenty of fans have jumped in on the debate with some agreeing and others disagreeing with his words.

But what's even more interesting, is that WWE seems to be running with the comments.

Goldberg was even asked for his response during an appearance on the 'After the Bell Podcast' and his reaction has been used to further his storyline with Drew McIntyre.

A number of other legends and current stars have weighed in on the debate and on Friday, Sports Illustrated asked Roman Reigns for his thoughts too.

'The Tribal Chief' is currently WWE's biggest star and it's fair to say he didn't hold back in his defence of the current product and his colleagues.

He even suggested that things are harder these days than they were during the Attitude Era.

"I think it was just like a retired guy trying to sound gangster," Reigns said of The Undertaker's controversial comments.

"To be honest, and this is gonna make some good headlines, but it would've been too easy. I feel like [John] Cena said it before. It's a challenge to be PG.

"It's a challenge to not have to go the cheap route. Being able to shove everything up everyone's a**, to do that stuff, to just chug beers.

"I'm not taking anything away from the performance and the physicality of what they did and the stories they told in the ring - these guys were great performers and great in-ring wrestlers.

"But the character development was easier. If I could just start chugging bourbon and smoking cigars, imagine what my character could be. We could go even further on this mob boss thing."

Reigns went on to suggest that things are more difficult for WWE stars these days because the business is bigger.

"It's more challenging what we do now. It's the facts. That's why the business is bigger. That's why we have a bigger platform now," he continued.

And that was all due to the work done before us to get us to this point, but at the same time if we don't do it the way we do it now, it wouldn't be that way. It was a different time.

With so many big names being asked if WWE really has gone 'soft', it's clear this debate won't be going away anytime soon.

