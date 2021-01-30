There was a sad inevitability about Joel Matip hobbling off during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Tottenham.

Bustling for space on a treatment table already occupied by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Matip appears to have suffered ankle ligament damage with Jurgen Klopp confirming he is set for another spell out.

Fabinho is also stricken, hence why Nat Phillips started at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As much as Klopp can patch things up by drafting in Jordan Henderson at centre-back, the comment Jose Mourinho made about his own injury crisis last season springs to mind.

“It's like when you have to pull a blanket up and your feet are left out."

It's not that Klopp hasn't asked for reinforcements - he has, only to be told there simply aren't the funds available.

Yet perversely, that victory over Spurs, by way of catapulting the champions back into the title race after five winless league games, may have convinced the board that the campaign is worth salvaging.

As a result, The Athletic report that there are three potential targets who could be brought in, beginning with an update on West Ham's Issa Diop.

Issa Diop

It states that Liverpool have made an approach for Diop, as they hope to capitalise on him being out of favour under David Moyes. While he's not the strongest in possession, the biggest question mark is against how a deal would actually work.

Liverpool would be reluctant to pay £20 million for him, but West Ham want to include an obligation to buy in any loan agreement.

Shkodan Mustafi

The report notes Mustafi's "lower ability to retain the ball" - you can say that again. In all seriousness, there is method to the madness in this one. The Germany international's high success rate in aerial duels suggests he could replicate one of Van Dijk's key attributes.

Unfortunately, Liverpool need someone to come in and hit the ground running - but Mustafi has just 45 minutes of Premier League action under his belt this season.

Gleison Bremer

The report says that Gleison Bremer has been "followed closely" by Liverpool.

The Torino defender can play on either side of a centre-back pairing, a versatility which could be key given the plethora of problems Klopp has had on both fronts.

One option who is not considered viable is Lille's Sven Botman, in whom the Reds are not interested.

It does appear that Liverpool are gearing up to patch over the cracks, at least, so all eyes will be on Melwood come Deadline Day.

