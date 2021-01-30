Arsenal and Manchester United go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

This is one of the Premier League’s classic fixtures. There have been some unforgettable clashes between the two sides over the past few decades.

During the early 2000s, Arsenal vs United was the Premier League’s fiercest rivalry. The legendary battles between Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson’s sides will never be forgotten.

Wenger and Ferguson both had one talismanic warrior apiece: Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane.

Two of the Premier League’s greatest ever midfielders, the captains led by example on the pitch and helped to make this fixture extra spicy.

They hated each other during their playing days but have since worked together as pundits. While ‘friends’ might be a little strong, Keane and Vieira would now consider themselves acquaintances rather than enemies.

In 2013, Keane and Vieira recorded a fascinating documentary together, titled 'Keane & Vieira: Best of Enemies'. And during that documentary, they named their combined all-time Man Utd and Arsenal XI.

Here’s who they went for…

Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel

Keane, taking charge, said: “David Seaman, top goalkeeper, but I’d have Peter in there every day of the week”

Vieira let him have that one.

Right-back: Lauren

“I like Lauren because he’s really good defensively, he liked to go forward,” Vieira said.

Keane commented: “I actually didn’t like Lauren that much but I wouldn’t hold it against you putting him in the team, so I’ll give you that one.”

Gary Neville must have been sat at home fuming.

Left-back: Denis Irwin / Ashley Cole

Vieira and Keane were split on this one, so both Irwin and Cole eventually made the left-back position.

Centre-back: Jaap Stam

“You can’t have a team without Jaap Stam as a centre-half,” Keane argued.

Vieira responded: “I’ll give you that one. For me, he was unbelievable.”

Centre-back: Tony Adams

“I’d be quite happy to give you Tony Adams for his leadership skills, and the fact he could play,” Keane conceded.

Right-wing: Robert Pires

“You’d have Pires on the right instead of Beckham?” Keane said. “Jesus, Patrick.”

Vieira argued that Pires had more flair than Beckham, and while Keane disagreed he allowed his former rival to have this one.

Left-wing: Cristiano Ronaldo

“Something obvious, Ronaldo has to be included,” Vieira said.

Keane, needless to say, was in complete agreement.

Central midfield: Patrick Vieira

Keane said: “Patrick, I’d put you in the team for the way you played, your presence, you scored a few goals along the way…”

“Especially against United!” Vieira added.

Central midfield: Roy Keane

“You can pick the other midfielder,” Keane said with a wry smile on his face, having just selected Vieira. “Don’t let me down!”

“You are in my team, definitely,” Vieira replied.

Centre-forward: Thierry Henry

Vieira said: “He’s the best striker in the Premier League in the last 20 years.”

It’s a statement that’s hard to argue against.

Centre-forward: Eric Cantona

Keane had a dilemma with this position, telling Vieira: “I want Ruud [van Nistelrooy] in my team, but because it’s Henry I’ll go with Eric. I can’t pick Ruud, I’m upset with that one.”

Here’s Keane and Vieira’s Combined XI in full…

Some incredible names missed out including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Dennis Bergkamp, Gary Neville, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Freddie Ljungberg.

That said, it’s still a scary-looking team on paper.

Watch the clip in full here…

News Now - Sport News