Chapecoense won the Brazilian Série B title on Friday evening in dramatic circumstances.

Umberto Louzer's side went into their match against Confianca needing to better América Mineiro's result.

Chapecoense were leading 2-1 in the 97th minute and needed another goal to clinch the title.

But, dramatically, they were given a penalty in the final stages.

Anselmo Ramon stepped up and he produced a Panenka to send his team into raptures. What a moment.

Chapecoense have gone through a lot in their history.

Back in November 2016, just over four years ago, LaMia Flight 2933 crashed, killing 71 of the 77 passengers on board.

The vast majority of Chapecoense's team were on that plane. Only three players survived, one of those being Alan Ruschel.

Ruschel did not emerge from the tragedy unscathed, however.

He suffered a back injury which required surgery. Miraculously, just a few days after the crash, he was walking again.

The odds were against him returning to professional football. But Ruschel persisted and, nine months later, he returned to action for his side.

He's now the only survivor of the 2016 plane crash still playing for the side.

And, on Friday evening, he was the captain as Chapecoense won the Brazilian second tier title.

He lifted the trophy in what is a quite remarkable and inspiring story.

Ruschel was emotional as he spoke to the media after the game.

"I am very happy to have been part of this group, to have once again put my name in the club's history," he said, per ESPN.

"People here in Chapecó have to learn to respect me, because in addition to the athlete's life, there is the human being, that people do not respect.

"It is necessary to respect those who have a history, especially of conquests, and I have it here, so it is necessary to respect myself".

Ruschel's contract actually ends at the end of the season, meaning that may have been his last ever game for the club.

But, regardless of whether he stays or not, he will always be a Chapecoense legend.

