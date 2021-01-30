Conor McGregor might be looking for a career change after his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last weekend.

'Notorious' was humbled inside the Octagon, suffering a second-round knockout at the hands of his opponent.

When his body hit the canvas, McGregor's dreams of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov or a super fight with Manny Pacquiao quickly crumbled.

So what's next for the Irishman? Will he stay in MMA, or try his hand at something else... WWE perhaps?

RAW star Sheamus certainly thinks it's a possibility, suggesting this week that it's only a matter of time until the crossover happens.

McGregor has long been tipped to make a switch to the squared circle and there's no doubt he would be a huge draw for Vince McMahon. Just look at Ronda Rousey.

But would he be able to simply walk in and tear through the roster? Certainly not, according to Mark Henry.

The Hall of Famer suggested last year that '50 guys' in WWE could beat up McGregor if he tried to throw his weight around in the locker room.

"He’s not been a wrestling fan," Henry told Busted Open Radio last year.

"He said things that were completely out of line, especially as it relates to him coming into the locker room and slapping everybody.

"I’m gonna tell you what, at that time, I was actually in the locker room. I welcome any 140 pounds or less guy on the planet to come and slap my face.

I will tear your skin off and I will hang your skin in my closet. There are 50 guys in that WWE locker room that will hand him his a**. Just so y’all know.

"So don’t think for one second that a 140-pound dude is going to go in there and survive against Braun Strowman. I would say that Chad Gable would rake him over the coals. Chad Gable will have him screaming for his mommy."

If McGregor does finally make that switch to WWE, he might have to apologise to a few people when he gets there.

