Liverpool eyeing loan move for US int'l to solve defensive woes

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis only gets worse.

The Reds have Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the remainder of the season and they lost Joel Matip to injury in the 3-1 beating of Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

With the transfer deadline looming on Monday, time is running out for the club to add to their squad and potentially secure a replacement.

But ESPN reports that there is interest in signing Aaron Long from New York Red Bulls before Monday.

The deal would be a loan until the end of the season, designed to cover for the absences of the three key centre-backs in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Long has been with the MLS side since 2017 and has only ever played in America, working his way from the Portland Timbers, to the Seattle Sounders, and then to the Red Bulls.

The club say they have yet to receive a formal bid for his signature and one has to imagine Liverpool’s interest would come as something as a surprise.

Long has won 18 caps for the USA, and has made a total of 135 appearances for the Red Bulls.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an interesting solution.

Signing a player on loan would make the most sense given that the likes of Van Dijk and Gomez will eventually return to fitness.

Shelling out a huge fee to sign a player permanently doesn’t add up from a financial perspective and Long could be a decent addition.

An experienced centre-back with international caps under his belt, one cannot imagine him being all that expensive given the MLS salary cap rules.

This would be a good signing if Liverpool can get it over the line.

