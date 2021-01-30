Jordan Henderson must be an absolute dream to manage.

The Liverpool captain conducts himself with the utmost professionalism on and off the pitch and is a huge influence inside the Anfield dressing room.

Eyebrows were initially raised when Henderson was handed the captain’s armband following Steven Gerrard’s departure in 2015, but the Sunderland-born midfielder has made his predecessor and everyone else at Anfield immensely proud over the past few seasons.

Henderson, in his role as the team’s captain, has helped inspire Liverpool to a host of major honours in recent years, including the Champions League and Premier League titles.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Liverpool have suffered their two most embarrassing results of the season (7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in October, and last week’s 1-0 loss to Burnley) without Henderson on the pitch.

The England international returned to the fold against Tottenham in mid-week, partnering Joel Matip and then Nat Phillips in central defence either side of half-time, and helped Liverpool seal a crucial 3-1 victory in north London.

Liverpool’s official Twitter account have now posted a fascinating two-minute video from that game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which shows Henderson instructing and encouraging his teammates with various shouts over the course of the 90 minutes.

That’s class. Henderson is the type of captain most footballers would love to play for.

He’s always positive with his orders and gives his teammates verbal praise whenever they deserve it.

Even Thiago Alcantara, who has won the lot during his illustrious career, is seen receiving orders and instructions from his skipper.

While most football fans probably wouldn’t put Henderson alongside the Premier League’s greatest ever captain like Roy Keane, John Terry and the aforementioned Gerrard just yet, he’s certainly on course to become part of the conversation in the not-too-distant future.

