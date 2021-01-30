Spurs' rarely-seen ace finally agrees exit with deadline looming on Monday

Danny Rose seems to finally be reaching the end of the road at Tottenham Hotspur.

The former England left-back has endured a rollercoaster ride during his time in north London and has gone from perhaps the best player in his position in the league to an outcast at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Indeed, he has not been included in the club’s senior squads for the Premier League or the Europa League this season and has not been seen in a senior shirt since last season.

Viewers got a candid look of how he felt about his absence under Jose Mourinho in the All or Nothing documentary produced by Amazon, where he also asked chairman Daniel Levy if interest from AC Milan was going to come to anything.

In short, the answer is no, because it seems he is heading to Turkey rather than Italy, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle United.

TalkSPORT reports that Trabzonspor believe they have struck an agreement to sign the 30-year-old, who has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with the club.

Trabzonspor already have an English contingent at the club, with Lewis Baker of Chelsea and Benik Afobe of Stoke both there on loan.

Daniel Sturridge has played for them in the past too, but he terminated his contract, and Rose is now set to follow in his footsteps by heading to Turkey.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Anywhere will do is a phrase usually reserved for when a team is holding onto a lead but the same applies to Rose’s destination.

He remains a capable player who has performed at a high level for the entirety of his career and he really does deserve to play.

Mourinho jettisoned him, perhaps for his candour in the documentary, and it has taken Rose months to rebuild and get himself in a position to make a move.

Going to Trabzonspor may seem an odd one initially, purely because of their standing in the game.

But one has to imagine that Rose just wants to play. You can’t say fairer than that.

