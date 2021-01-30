Zlatan Ibrahimovic's row with Romelu Lukaku that marred the Milan derby is far from over.

The former Manchester United teammates butted heads, quite literally, following Alessio Romagnoli's foul on the Belgian.

With no fans inside the San Siro for Inter's dramatic 2-1 win, footage has captured much of what was said.

Ibrahimovic called Lukaku a "donkey" and in return, the Nerazzurri striker called him a "son of a b****" and told him: "I'll shoot you in your head".

The clash got really nasty. However, one comment from Ibrahimovic has drawn particular attention. Videos appeared to show him telling Lukaku: "Go do your voodoo s***."

Some believe that was a reference to when Lukaku was at Everton and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said that he had visited a witch doctor and subsequently rejected a contract extension due to "voodoo".

Ibrahimovic has since posted an anti-racism message on Twitter, while Paul Pogba has also denied accusations that the Swede's words were motivated by prejudice.

The matter isn't over, though. Football Italia report that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are investigating whether further action is warranted and will be reviewing video footage of the incident, as well as consulting the referee's report.

Both players have so far been given a one-game ban - Ibrahimovic was sent off for a second bookable offence, while Lukaku was shown a yellow and has now accumulated enough of those to trigger an automatic suspension.

That report also references La Stampa's claim that if found guilty of racism, Ibrahimovic would face a much stricter punishment - in fact, he could be banned for up to 10 games.

FIFC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement:

"From a regulatory point of view, the referee highlighted what he saw on the pitch, now the prosecutor will acquire the report to understand what the disqualifications refer to.

"If no indications related to specific facts emerge, the prosecutor will adopt the measures he deems appropriate."

It's stated that the referee's report did not mention the "voodoo" comment, so an investigation will determine the intent behind it.

Ibrahimovic will now wait to learn whether he faces a much more serious sanction.

