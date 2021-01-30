Liverpool haven't done much business at all in the transfer market this month.

But one player they were said to be targeting is Polish wonderkid, Jan Biegański.

Bieganski has been making a name for himself over the past few years.

He made his debut for Polish second tier side, GKS Tychy, in 2018 when he was just 15.

Later that year, he became the youngest ever player to captain his side at 15 years and 355 days.

And some of the biggest clubs in Europe quickly took note.

According to Polish website WP SportoweFakty, per Sportwitness, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Lazio were all interested in the youngster.

However, the Poland U19 international made the bold decision to reject interest from all of these clubs.

Instead, he decided to stay in Poland and join Lechia Gdańsk at the turn of the year.

Bieganski, who is described by the Polish website as 'one of the most talented Polish footballers of the young generation', spoke out about his decision.

“There is no point in going deep into a foreign club right away. History shows that many guys come back from there and have problems breaking into PKO Ekstraklasa,” he told WP SportoweFakty, per Sportwitness.

“My opinion is that if I manage in Lechia Gdańsk, the next step will be abroad. However, I am fully aware that I have to work and develop step by step.

“I believe that I have chosen the best path, also in this respect. I am convinced that this is the right moment to take a step forward.

“With the Polish U19 team, we have the first stage of qualifying for the European Championship in March and I hope we will be able to move on and play at this tournament.”

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

It's certainly a bold decision by Bieganski.

The youngster would undoubtedly have been earning more money while on the books of one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

But he rejected the offers, thinking that staying in Poland and racking up more experience domestically would benefit him more in the long run.

Best of luck to him. It'll be interesting to see if how he develops. Should he continue to get better, there is no reason why Liverpool won't be after him in the future.

News Now - Sport News