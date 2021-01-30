West Ham go full circle as new striker link emerges

West Ham United’s striker search has dominated the January transfer window.

The club, in case you didn’t know, moved Sebastien Haller on to Ajax earlier this month and are on the hunt for a replacement.

This month, they have signed the young defender Frederik Alves and the attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, the latter arriving on loan from Manchester United.

The transfer window is set to close on Monday and one has to imagine that the club will be searching high and wide for a potential forward acquisition.

Still, it seems they may have gone full circle, as a new link claims that the club could move for Joshua King.

The AFC Bournemouth striker has regularly been linked with the Hammers and Sport Witness now carries a report from Nettavisen, claiming that the Norway international is a target for manager David Moyes.

The Irons boss is said to be pushing to bring the former Manchester United academy product to the club as Haller’s replacement.

King has a contract that expires in the summer so there is every chance the Irons would be able to strike a deal for the player if they push hard enough.

The clock is ticking.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Occam’s razor dictates that the simplest explanation is usually the right one.

West Ham have been linked with Lingard before and this is a player who has Premier League experience, has scored goals at the highest level, and could easily make the switch to playing for the Hammers.

With his contract expiring, he should be available for a knock-down fee, or even on loan, and doing a deal for King would go a long way to replacing Haller.

He can play out wide and through the middle and has scored 48 goals in 161 games in the Premier League.

That’s a decent record and one has to think he is the most obvious answer to the Irons’ problem.

