Big E has revealed his hilarious strategy for winning Sunday's Royal Rumble match - and it involves a lot of baby oil and cocoa butter.

Speaking to Alyse Ashton after Friday Night SmackDown, the Intercontinental Champion shared his masterplan with the WWE Universe.

"I'm not focused on the chaos in the Royal Rumble, eliminating people, and people coming in and out," he said, sitting backstage in his 'relaxation contraption'.

"That’s not what you need to focus on. You need to focus on someone who is so slick, who is so wet with baby oil and cocoa butter on his body - from head to toe and toe to head.

"When I glide into that ring, they can’t even pick me up because I’ll be like a greased pig, a sweaty hog, like a pig that a little boy in a farm is chasing but can’t get a hold of. That’ll be me at the Royal Rumble."

Check out his brilliant comments below:

While Big E may have let slip on his plan for the Royal Rumble, he still remains amongst the favourites to win the match.

The most recent betting odds place him as the fifth-most likely man to be standing tall at the end, pointing to the WrestleMania sign.

Only Daniel Bryan, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee have shorter odds.

Of course, Big E's chances of winning will all depend on which number he draws for the Royal Rumble.

There is no doubt fans would like to see him in the final four on Sunday night, vying for the opportunity to go on to WrestleMania.

If Big E - or anyone from SmackDown - does win the match, it's more than likely that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be waiting around the corner.

With so much on the line, the Royal Rumble really is going to be must-watch on Sunday night.

