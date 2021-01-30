It’s been a year since last year’s Royal Rumble, and we absolutely have not forgotten Brock Lesnar’s priceless reaction when Keith Lee came into the ring.

As we gear up for Sunday’s highly anticipated pay-per-view, we take a look back at one of last year’s most iconic moments.

When Keith Lee entered the ring, the entire stadium erupted, but the fans’ reaction simply could not beat that of Lesnar.

Popularised by a Twitter gif after the Rumble, Lesnar can be seen saying “Big Boy” upon Lee’s introduction to the Rumble. Lee is one sturdy fella, so Lesnar’s reaction was just perfect, especially since he had supposedly never seen Lee in person before that night.

Lesnar is arguably one of the most comical figures in WWE. He has also been made into quite a few internet memes and gifs during his time with the company.

While Lesnar is not yet confirmed to feature in Sunday’s Royal Rumble, there are rumours that he will make his return to the ring for the first time since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020.

Keith Lee is also expected to return on Sunday, so the question remains whether we will see the two square off in this year’s edition of the Rumble.

Favourites For The Rumble

As fans eagerly look forward to the 30-man Royal Rumble match, Daniel Bryan is the current favourite to come out on top, according to SkyBet. Both Lesnar and Lee are 7/1 odds to take the win.

On the women’s side, Bianca Belair is the predicted winner, with last year's victor Charlotte Flair sitting at 6/1 to repeat the feat this time around.

Royal Rumble 2021 takes place this Sunday, January 31. The card is scheduled to start at midnight UK time (7pm Eastern Time).

