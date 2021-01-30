There’s a buzz among Manchester United supporters over recent signing Amad Diallo, who completed his move from Atalanta earlier this month.

The Red Devils signed the teenager in a deal worth an initial £19 million. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the winger as “one of the most exciting young prospects in the game” upon his arrival.

Diallo caught the eye in his first few training sessions with United, prompting Solskjaer to tell reporters: “I can't see it being too long until he's in the squad."

“He can handle the ball, he has enjoyed training and makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age,” the United boss added.

Some Man Utd fans were hoping to see Diallo in the matchday squad to face Arsenal on Saturday evening, but he made his first appearance for the club against Liverpool’s Under-23s earlier in the day instead.

The 18-year-old made an immediate impact, netting his first goal in a Man Utd shirt in the 14th minute.

Diallo capitalised on some slack Liverpool defending before producing a composed finish past the goalkeeper.

Watch the goal here…

What a start for the lad.

Full of confidence, Diallo almost scored a single goal with this audacious effort on the half-hour mark…

So close. It would have been some goal.

That particular moment also provided United fans to get a little creative on social media...

The Red Devils doubled their advantage through Joe Hugill but Liverpool responded by scoring twice before half-time.

Diallo wasn’t finished, though. The United new boy was involved in the build-up to his team’s third goal, which was scored by Hugill.

He continued to cause Liverpool's defenders all sorts of problems...

Hugill went on to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot to restore Man Utd's two-goal advantage against the Merseyside outfit. The 17-year-old then notched his fourth of the afternoon to make it 5-2.

Diallo then made it 6-2 with a Panenka penalty...

Pure class and what an unbelievable first appearance for his new employers.

Liverpool pulled another goal back shortly before full-time to make the final score 6-3.

United fans on social media were hugely encouraged by this performance from their new signing.

Diallo was trending on Twitter during the match and here's some of the reaction...

Like Solskjaer, it seems supporters who watched him in action on Saturday also expect Diallo to be involved in the first team in the very near future.

The kid's a bit special.

