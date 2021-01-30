Surprise clause in West Ham's Lingard loan deal revealed

West Ham United have signed Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester United attacking midfielder has moved to the club on loan and will spend the remainder of the season in east London.

It is a necessary move for the 28-year-old, who did not make a single appearance in the Premier League this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And the finances of the deal are now being revealed.

The Daily Mail reports that the Hammers are set to pay a £1.5m loan fee, along with the entirety of Lingard’s £100,000-per-week wages.

But the Red Devils have also negotiated a clause that will see the Hammers pay them £500,000 if they qualify for Europe this season.

West Ham are currently fifth in the Premier League table, just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

The Hammers face the Reds on Sunday and could once again move into the top four with a win.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an interesting clause and speaks to how well the Hammers are doing this season.

They are genuinely in the conversation for a finish in the European places and few would be surprised if they qualified for the Europa League.

If they beat Liverpool there’s every reason to believe they could actually fight for a spot in the Champions League, too.

If Lingard can play a key role in helping the club get there, it will be money well spent.

The key thing, though, is that he hits the ground running…

