Manchester United are often accused of over-relying on Bruno Fernandes.

Such has been the Portuguese's phenomenal impact since arriving from Sporting Lisbon a year ago that he's almost single-handedly transformed the Red Devils' fortunes.

In fact, if results were combined from the 365 days which have followed him rocking up at Old Trafford, United would be top of the Premier League.

The flip side of that praise, of course, is that it raises some natural questions about his teammates. Fernandes has sometimes cut a frustrated figure in games when his individual brilliance has been undermined by sloppy defensive errors or his attacking colleagues misfiring.

So what does he really make of the other players in the dressing room?

The Mirror have compiled some of his best quotes about each of them and it further fuels the sneaking suspicion that the playmaker would be a fine United captain one day.

From his measured view of out-of-favour Donny van de Beek to his consideration of Marcus Rashford's change in style, Fernandes has spoken out about the vast majority of his teammates at some stage. Here's what he had to say.

Marcus Rashford

“I think everyone is talking about Marcus not scoring a lot of goals but he is doing an amazing job.

“I hope Marcus can find more goals because he deserves it for the work he is doing for the team, and nobody sees it because everyone sees the goals and who scores and assists. The work he is doing for the team is amazing.

“Marcus was injured for a long time so it’s difficult to find that confidence again, to do things like shoot from far out."

Victor Lindelof

"He's one of the people with who I have one of the best relationships at the club, the fact that he can speak Portuguese benefits that relationship."

Harry Maguire

“Harry is a big player, he’s playing for one of the biggest teams in the world, he’s captain of one of the biggest teams in the world, he plays for a big national team so I think it’s bad being under fire but he has a great mentality and he needs to keep doing what he did today.

“We know we have a great defence with him and the guys who played today and also the others who are on the bench at home.”

Paul Pogba

"Paul is an amazing player but I don't want to talk too much about me and Paul. It is not fair enough on the other team-mates.

"Of course Paul has such good qualities and is so much important for us and I think we can combine together."

Edinson Cavani

“For me, he's one of those strikers that can smell the goal...Edi will help us and he's helping already.

“For me, one of the best games he played was against Basaksehir in the Champions League. Nobody talks about that because he didn't score, but he did an amazing game."

Juan Mata

After scoring his match-winning free-kick against Liverpool, Fernandes credit Mata's influence: 'I'm always working on that kind of situation. I like to watch and learn from Juan because I think he is a really good specialist.”

Anthony Martial

"With Marcus, there is always that kind of joke with him and Anthony. I say to them every time I pass to them, they never score. They never give me assists. You see again that Anto missed that chance against Leeds."

Mason Greenwood

"He's young and he has great numbers this season. The age is just a number and you see Mason has done very well. He can do much more because of the qualities he has and he still has to grow up physically. He did fantastically this season and he will get better."

Daniel James

“He speaks to me and other players about communication and what he likes to do.

"He's not played with us and he's had quite a few games now, he's getting better and better which comes down to the training ground.

"He's been a great player since he's coming in but it's about his character as well.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

After the right-back's goal against Newcastle, Fernandes joked: "It's difficult for us believing he can score because we never see him shooting.

"We were talking about it now in the dressing room and asking him because we all were thinking he wanted to cross and he makes a bad ball and scores. But I'm happy for him, he deserved the goal and we always ask this from him. Be more positive, be more in the box, try and improve because he has such good qualities."

Donny van de Beek

“We have a really good squad and we have options. If you look at the bench and the first XI today and the ones at home we have a really good squad, it will not be a problem if we change the team or someone is tired because we have really good players.

“If I was in the position of Donny I would not be happy at all but the most important is doing what he does today, coming in and helping the team.”

