Spurs linked with ideal swoop for £26.5m-rated Bundesliga giant

Tottenham Hotspur may need a defender in the summer.

The club have had to rely on both Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez at times this season, with manager Jose Mourinho seemingly not trusting Toby Alderweireld.

Eric Dier is perhaps the only guaranteed pick in the centre of defence if he is fit and one has to think that Spurs should be looking to replace Alderweireld sooner rather than later.

He will turn 32 in March and he has played in just one of the last five games Spurs have played, scoring in the 3-0 win over Leeds United.

And Spurs have now been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

Sport Witness carries a report from SportBILD journalist Christian Falk, who claims that Spurs are keenly aware of a release clause in the Bundesliga star’s contract.

He will be available for around €30m (£26.5m) in the summer and his form for Leipzig, where he has become an important member of the defence alongside Dayot Upamecano, has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Falk said: “Of course he’s in great demand.

“But he’s also got an exit clause of around €30m plus that can be made possible this summer. Liverpool know that, United know that and Tottenham too.

“Leipzig have to be prepared for an exciting summer transfer window if they are to avoid losing two centre-backs come the end of it.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yes, yes, yes.

Spurs should be all over this.

Konate, who is 6ft 4in, averages 0.7 tackles per game in the Bundesliga, per WhoScored, along with one interception, 2.8 clearances. This is a player who rarely dives in and anticipates danger.

He also has an impressive pass completion rate of 83.5%.

It’s also worth noting here that Konate is just 21 and is an experienced France U21 international; whatever money is paid, a profit is almost guaranteed.

