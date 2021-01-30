For many years, Spain were the nearly men of international football.

La Roja always possessed a plethora of world-class talent, but could never deliver on the biggest stages.

However, that all changed in 2010. Out in South Africa, Spain secured their first ever World Cup trophy, beating Holland 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Andres Iniesta in extra-time.

It was a Spain team that had it all and much of their brilliance was down to the fact that the majority of the starting XI played together at club level with Barcelona.

One of the Blaugrana stars that was at the very peak of his powers in the summer of 2010 was Xavi Hernandez, the man who made any team he played for tick.

The metronomic midfielder started all seven games for La Roja at that year's World Cup, contributing assists against Portugal in the last-16 and Germany in the semi-final.

But his performances were about far more than just statistics. He was Spain's main man in the middle of the park and a video of his highlights from that tournament has quickly gone viral on Twitter.

Is it one of the greatest individual World Cup campaigns of all time? After watching the footage below, it's hard to say that Xavi's 2010 masterpiece does not fit that label.

Let's take a look...

Xavi's 2010 World Cup highlights

It really is difficult to think of many players throughout the history of the sport that have possessed a superior passing range to Xavi's.

The 41-year-old just made the game look easy and his immaculate first-touch meant he always had time on the ball to take aim and deliver his magical passes.

"I have run out of compliments for him," Iniesta said about the man he shared an almost telepathic understanding with, per Bleacher Report.

"There is no-one who can compare to what he represents as a person and a player. His statistics, the years, the feelings he conjures up, his way of doing things are beyond words. He is a unique player, unrepeatable and he has been fundamental to the club and Spain. It is a true pleasure and privilege to have played alongside him for my entire career."

