"Perfect opportunity" - Pundit tips Rangers to sign "fantastic talent" before deadline

Billy Gilmour has not had much of a chance at Chelsea this season.

The youngster is still only 19 but he has not been given much opportunity to show what he can do.

He has played just six times for the first team, with all of the appearances coming under Frank Lampard, but they have totalled just 34 minutes in the Premier League, 95 in the Champions League, and 180 in the FA Cup.

The cup games were against Morecambe and Luton Town and it now appears that he could be set to leave the club on loan.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the teenager is keen to move on loan and he has now been tipped to return to Rangers, with Thomas Tuchel not set to offer him the chance to play regularly.

He came through the ranks at the Gers before his switch to Stamford Bridge, though he never played for their senior side.

And Danny Mills believes that Steven Gerrard’s side should swoop before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Speaking to Football Insider, he was asked if Gilmour could make a move to Ibrox, and replied: “Definitely.

“I would suggest because Thomas Tuchel is new, he’s not going to start gambling with too many kids. I don’t expect him to throw the kids in at this stage because he needs to get results quickly. That generally means you go to experience and what you know.

“Billy Gilmour is a fantastic talent, we know that.

“Maybe somewhere like Rangers would be the perfect opportunity where he would obviously feel at home and where he would play.

“You’ve got Gary McAllister and Steven Gerrard – there aren’t too many better midfield combinations as coaches to learn under I don’t think.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This makes total sense.

Gilmour is a great prospect, a player with real potential, and he needs to play.

A return to Scotland would see him given the chance to make an impact and play every week.

A Scotland U21 international who has been capped at various youth levels, playing in the SPL on a regular basis could give him the chance to earn senior international honours.

Chelsea should let this happen.

