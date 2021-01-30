Out-of-favour Everton man closing in on return to ex-club

Jonas Lossl joined Everton back in 2019.

The goalkeeper arrived from Huddersfield Town on a free transfer and signed a three-year contract, being signed as a back-up to the first-choice Jordan Pickford.

However, Lossl has not played a single minute of first-team football for the club and the signing of Robin Olsen on loan from Roma last summer has pushed him further down the pecking order.

And it now appears that he is set to depart the club before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Liverpool Echo reports that he is set to rejoin his old club FC Midtjylland on a permanent basis, with a deal having been agreed.

Lossl made a total of 137 appearances for the Danish club before his move to French club Guingamp.

He began his career in Denmark and now appears poised to move back as he looks to get minutes under his belt.

He is said to be keen to force his way into the international reckoning with Denmark ahead of Euro 2020 and has chosen to move now instead of waiting until the summer; he has won one cap for his country.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Lossl was never given a chance.

The 31-year-old has essentially wasted 18 months of his career by moving to Goodison Park and it is only right he is given the opportunity to make a fresh start.

Moving back to a club where he might be appreciated, and where he might play, feels like a dream move for a player who is sure to have splinters from the amount of time he’s spent on the bench.

Every player at least deserves 90 minutes to prove themselves; he never even had that at Goodison Park.

