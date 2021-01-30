Bruno Fernandes has transformed Manchester United since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored and assisted goals for fun during his time in English football, but he does have a bit of a temper as well.

Fernandes is no stranger to a yellow card and the 26-year-old was involved in a rather nasty incident against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Just a few minutes after he was caught by Cedric Soares' flailing arm, an incident which saw the Gunners defender booked, Fernandes was guilty of a horrendous tackle on Granit Xhaka.

The United man stamped on the back of the Swiss international's Achilles and it looked very painful..

You can check out the tackle for yourself below.

VIDEO

Amazingly, Fernandes wasn't even booked for the challenge by the referee and VAR deemed that it was not worthy of more serious punishment.

Here's some of the best reaction from Twitter users to the Portuguese's dreadful tackle.

REACTION

Arsenal fans are convinced the outcome would have been a whole lot different had it been Xhaka fouling Fernandes in such a manner and they're probably right.

News Now - Sport News