Arsenal vs Manchester United didn’t live up to the hype, did it?

Both sides had much to play for but it seemed as though they just didn’t want to lose.

The Gunners were looking to continue their good form, knowing a victory would put them right in the conversation for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, United were looking to bounce back from their shock loss to Sheffield United.

But, in truth, neither side did enough to take all three points.

It wasn’t a dull affair and there was always a threat of a goal with the quality on the pitch.

One of the biggest threats for United, as always, was Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese was celebrating exactly one year since signing for the club but couldn’t inspire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to victory.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though.

In the first half, he lined up a free-kick from 25-yards as Arsenal held their breath.

However, Fernandes could only blast the set-piece into David Luiz, who deflected the ball over the bar.

Arsenal had survived a dangerous situation and Luiz was relieved. So much so that he celebrated his block as if he’d scored a goal.

Gary Neville awarded Luiz the Man of the Match award and insisted that celebration sealed it for him.

It was something that United legend Roy Keane picked up on at full-time.

“And this is the highlight for Arsenal – Luiz looks like he’s scored a goal there himself!" Keane joked.

“He’s obviously delighted with the job he’s done there, yeah. That’s the highlight for him.”

Keane added: “It’s not been great, I’ve been disappointed. I think it’s been almost like a reserve game.

“I think really it’s up to United to up the ante, more intensity, need more pace, they’ve been sloppy. Arsenal have done okay, but United have to smell that they’re obviously there for the taking.”

The second half didn’t get much better…

