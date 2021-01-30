Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United was not a game that will live long in the memory.

Much was expected from the battle between two of English football's biggest teams at the Emirates, but both sides appeared afraid to lose the game.

Defences were on top in north London, although United did have the two best chances of the game in the second half.

Both opportunities fell to Edinson Cavani, who failed to convert either and the experienced Uruguayan should have definitely scored at least one of them.

Overall, there were few big moments during the game, but there was a flashpoint in the final few minutes of action that will be the subject of much debate.

United captain Harry Maguire and Alexandre Lacazette collided in the middle of the pitch, with the latter coming off worse.

Replays showed that Maguire backed into the Arsenal striker, causing the Frenchman to fall awkwardly.

It's a move that Tottenham's Harry Kane has been infamously accused of using this season and Lacazette had to be taken off injured as a result.

Maguire on Lacazette

It's a surprise Lacazette wasn't seriously injured, as it really was a horrible landing.

However, the Arsenal forward was guilty of the exact same thing earlier in the match, with Paul Pogba the recipient of the 'backing in move' from his fellow countryman.

Lacazette on Pogba

The sport's governing bodies need to step in to eradicate the move once and for all before a footballer seriously injures themselves.

If a player is guilty of backing into a fellow professional, they should be sent off. It may sound harsh, but that appears to be the only reasonable course of action now.

